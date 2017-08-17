'Big Bang Theory' Creator Casts Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin for Netflix Comedy 'The Kominsky Method'

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin have landed a project on Netflix. The seasoned actors will both star in "The Kominsky Method," a comedy series from "The Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre.

The show, which has no specific air date yet, will run for 10 episodes on a single-camera format, according to reports. Lorre will pen all of the episodes which Netflix will produce alongside Warner Bros. Television.

"The Kominsky Method" is about an aging actor who used to be a success. With his best years as a Hollywood star behind him, Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) currently works as an acting coach. Arkin will play Norman, Kominsky's agent and long-time friend.

Douglas, 72, is not new to doing television. In the 1970s, the Academy Award-winning actor did four seasons of "The Streets of San Francisco." It was a successful crime drama series on ABC.

Known for his work on films like "Wall Street" and "Basic Instinct," Douglas also did TV movies and miniseries over the years in his long career in Hollywood. The last one was 2013's offering of "Behind the Candelabra" on HBO, which tackled the life of Liberace.

On the other hand, Arkin, 83, is currently a voice actor on the animated show "BoJack Horseman." The series also runs on Netflix.

Arkin, an Academy Award-winning actor like Douglas, is best known for his work on films like "Argo" and "Little Miss Sunshine." He played Debra Messing's dad on "Will & Grace."

"I'm so excited to work with people that I've admired for 45-50 years," Lorre said of his show's stars. "I didn't expect them both to sign on."

Aside from "The Big Bang Theory," which has been the No. 1 comedy series on television in recent times, Lorre will soon debut "Disjointed" on Netflix. This series stars Kathy Bates as a marijuana dispensary owner.

The showrunner also has "Young Sheldon" kicking off on CBS this fall. The series is the spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory."