'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Premieres on Sept. 25

After a few bumps on the road, CBS has renewed the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" for two more seasons. For the next installment, season 11, it is confirmed to have 24 episodes, with the first 11 slated to premiere later this year.

CBS has announced that "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on Sept. 25, a Monday, at 8 p.m. Although the season premiere does not fall on the show's regular time slot, succeeding episodes will air on the usual Thursday, 8 p.m. schedule, starting on Nov. 2.

When "The Big Bang Theory" returns for an all-new season, fans are hoping to hear wedding bells ringing. To recap, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) hopped on a plane to New Jersey to propose to his girlfriend Amy (Mayim Bialik) after his admirer Ramona (Riki Lindhome) kissed him. Amy has yet to say yes.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunnerSteve Molaro teased a few details about the upcoming season.

When asked about Ramona's kiss and whether or not it had something to do with Sheldon's proposal, Molaro answered, "It clearly had something to do with it. It certainly helped him realize that all his friends were right about Ramona's intentions."

As for the possible wedding, at the time of the interview, Molaro could not give any concrete details about it as he had no idea himself.

Sheldon and Amy's relationship has maintained a slow yet steady pace through the years. According to the showrunner, "It doesn't feel artificial or weird, it feels very much in line with Sheldon's resistance to change, but you also look back at how far they've come." He said that he still has no clue what is next for the couple, but like the fans, he is looking forward to it.

As for "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon," the show will launch its pilot episode on the same day as the season 11 premiere. "Young Sheldon" episode 1 airs on Monday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 p.m.

