'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 Spoilers: Leaked Synopses Reveal Amy's Answer, Bernadette and Howard's Next Step

(Photo: Twitter/bigbangtheory) Sheldon proposes to Amy in "The Big Bang Theory" season 10 finale.

Wedding bells will be ringing come "The Big Bang Theory" season 11, if the latest reports are anything to go by.

As fans will remember, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) popped the question to Amy (Mayim Bialik) in the final moments of the previous season.

[Spoiler Alert! The following contains potential spoilers for "The Big Bang Theory" season 11. Read at your own discretion.]

Fans will learn Amy's answer immediately since "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will pick up from that moment. New details about the episodes for the new season point to her agreeing to become Mrs. Cooper.

According to a leak, episode 3 will be titled "The Relaxation Integration" and that it will involve the newly engaged couple to pick a date for their wedding.

The couple will also butt heads in "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 with regard to the location since Amy wants to go big and say their vows near a cliff while Sheldon clearly is not fond of the idea.

The third episode of the season will also see Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Stuart (Kevin Sussman) fight over a co-worker of Bernadette (Melissa Rauch).

Speaking of the mother of one, the premiere of the new season will not just show Amy's response to Sheldon's question. The same leak also reveals that the season opener "The Proposal Proposal" will also reveal that Bernadette and Howard (Simon Helberg) are having another baby.

Right off the bat, "The Big Bang Theory" season 11 will show fans that the lives of the gang are rapidly changing as they take on the next chapter.

There is no mention of Penny (Kaley Cuoco) so far in the synopses that were leaked, but there is a reference to Leonard (Johnny Galecki) in the second episode "The Retraction Reaction," where he gets an interview with NPR for Physics that fails spectacularly.

"The Big Bang Theory" season 11 premieres Monday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.