'Big Bang Theory' Star Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her New Bar as Series Takes a Break Before Season 11

"Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco shared with her fans a sneak peek of her bar, which is currently a work in progress. While the name, location or opening date of her new venture is yet to be revealed, the actress is already excited about her new business.

The future bar owner proudly showed off the progress made on her establishment, as she posted a photo of the impressive interior on social media. Cuoco posted on Instagram a snapshot of a corner of the future watering hole, along with a caption thanking designer Jeff Andrews with the huge project.

"Sneak peak of my new bar ... Iam so excited.. @jeffandrewsdsgn making my golden dreams come true," she wrote in the caption accompanying the interior photo, showing a textured, metallic ceiling, geometric walls with texture tiles and shelves, and gold accents.

The "Big Bang Theory" star may have been putting part of her huge raise in this new investment. Cuoco has her rates for the show upgraded, giving her $1 million per episode, which adds up to about $24 million per season, according to the International Business Times.

Season 10 of the award-winning comedy show has just finished airing in May, and Cuoco, along with the cast of "Big Bang Theory," are still in their season break. While word on filming for season 11 has not been revealed yet, fans will have to remain in suspense after the cliffhanger ending of the previous season.

The previous season of "Big Bang Theory" ended with a shocked Amy (Mayim Bialik), staring at Sheldon (Jim Parson), who surprised her by going down on one knee and presenting a ring. Will Amy accept his proposal? Fans can find out in a few months when the show resumes.

"Big Bang Theory" season 11 will premiere on CBS on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.