Big Bang's TOP Health Condition Latest News Update: Rapper Recovering Following Death Scare

Choi Seung-hyun, aka T.O.P, of Korean boy group Big Bang is currently recovering in a private hospital after having been in critical condition due to a drug overdose.

Youtube/ScreenshotTOP is currently recovering after overdosing on tranquilizers.

On June 9, the rapper was discharged from Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, where he was admitted three days prior. In a press conference, the doctors confirmed suspicions that T.O.P overdosed on drugs and that his condition was critical. It was revealed that he was rushed to the hospital on June 6 and was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit.

Kim Han Soo, the head of public relations at the hospital, explained that T.O.P was semiconscious and unresponsive at the time.

"After conducting a urine test, we concluded that the patient was suffering from respiratory depression due to an overdose of prescribed tranquilizers. His condition led to a high occurrence of respiratory failure, so we made the decision to treat him in the emergency intensive care unit, as he may require intubation. We were able to control his carbon dioxide levels, but he is still in a state of severe lethargy," Soo said during the briefing.

T.O.P's mother regularly updated the media since then. On June 8, she said her son's condition had improved and that he could stand and walk around his hospital room. Soon after, it was announced that the rapper would be transferred to a different hospital, where he could get further treatment and more privacy. She said they are hopeful of his full recovery. T.O.P was sitting on a wheelchair when he was discharged. He refused to answer the press' many questions and only stated that he was sorry.

Previously, T.O.P tested positive for marijuana use while serving in the military. His agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed that their artist was being investigated following the drug test conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's drug crime unit.

T.O.P started his military service in February. In March, the police were reportedly tipped off that the rapper smoked marijuana in October 2016. His court hearing is scheduled for June 29.