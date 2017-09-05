'Big Brother 19' News: Is Jason the Next One to Pack His Bags?

(Photo: Facebook/BigBrother) A promootional image for "Big Brother 19."

In the next episode of "Big Brother 19," another houseguest will be kicked out of the house and there are speculations as to who it could be.

After Paul's masterful execution of his plan in the previous episode, in which he convinced the houseguests to throw the Head of Household competition leading to Christmas getting the gig, Jason and Alex were nominated.

Alex is confident that she will get through this, oblivious of what Paul has planned, although she was under the impression that it will be Kevin facing the same peril in "Big Brother 19" and not Jason.

Speaking of which, Jason is earning the flak of many viewers and media outlets after joking to Alex about sleeping with Kevin's wife and forcing their kids to watch should he betray him.

Kevin's wife, Deborah, is understandably unhappy about the comments, telling TMZ that Jason making those comments while laughing was disgusting to watch.

This is not the first time in "Big Brother 19" that Jason made rape-y remarks. He has also joked about doing the same thing to fellow housemate Raven. He even told the houseguests a story about the time he also told cops in jest that he will rape women in a nursing home.

Hidden Remote is puzzled that "Big Brother 19" producers are not taking some steps regarding such behavior, seeing these "jokes" as non-threatening and not worthy of offense or eviction. After all, many houseguests have been kicked out for reasons that are along the lines of what Jason is doing.

However, many believe that Jason's stay in the house could end as soon as this week. The upcoming installment will see another contestant get eliminated with many convinced it could be him.

After the eviction, "Big Brother 19" will also see the remaining houseguests to once again compete for the Head of Household title.

The next episode of "Big Brother 19" airs Thursday, Sept. 7, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.