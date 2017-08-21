'Big Brother 19' News: Will Christmas Disobey Paul?

Facebook/BigBrother Who will be the big winner in "Big Brother 19?"

Christmas Abbott was named as Week 8's Head of Household (HoH) in "Big Brother 19," but speculations claim that Paul Abrahamian will emerge as the winner in the current season of CBS' long-running reality show.

According to reports, the clothing designer from Tarzana, California has the best chance of winning this season because he can manipulate the game and the people inside the house.

In a previous episode, Abrahamian seemed to allow Abbott to win the HoH this week so he can control her to do what he says. But his big influence on the game also motivated his housemates to look for ways so he can eliminate him from the house.

It also appears like Abbott is determined not to listen to what Abrahamian has to say even if they share a deep friendship. This could possibly cause trouble within the existing roster of houseguests this season.

Meanwhile, the houseguests are reportedly getting suspicious of Kevin Schlehuber's real occupation. According to reports, the others are having a hard time believing that the 55-year-old Boston, Massachusetts-native is a stay-at-home father.

Reports mention how Alex Ow believes that Schlehuber seems to have known "Big Brother 16" winner Derrick Levasseur for a long time because he gave him a familiar hug. This could mean that the two might have worked together in the past, and the alleged stay-at-home dad could actually be a secret cop just like Levasseur.

This will not be the first time that a "Big Brother" houseguest faked their job description if Schlehuber is really lying about his real job. Aside from Levasseur, "Big Brother 17" houseguest Vanessa Rousso also lied about working as a high-profile poker player as well.

Fans of the longtime CBS reality show are expected to find out more about the remaining houseguests on the next episodes of "Big Brother 19" every Wednesdays at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 9 p.m., and Sundays at 8 p.m.