'Big Brother 19' Rumors: America to Vote for 'Big Brother' 19 Houseguests?

A month from now, 16 chosen individuals will be making their way to the hit reality show "Big Brother." But this time around, America will be able to choose the houseguests for season 19.

Facebook/BigBrother "Big Brother" season 19 premieres on Wednesday, June 28.

Reports say that America will have 30–50 individuals to choose from. Rumors about this selection process reportedly started from a man who was filming a girl named Erin. The man asked for her time so she could appear on his video. She, however, refused, and instead made a suggestion.

"Watch Big Brother 19," she said. "Vote for me."

While some are convinced that "Big Brother" will follow the said process in the upcoming season, others have their doubts especially since this so-called Erin spilled the beans on her alleged appearance on the show. CBS has strict rules when it comes to these houseguests, and Erin has broken two of the network's rules: talking about being cast and revealing the casting process.

If the network will pursue the supposed process, it could be their saving grace. A number of fans have been disappointed with the show's production in more recent years for bringing back past guests. Fans have been clamoring for new people. Hence, this new setup could be a fresh start for the show.

It is important to note that the casting process has not been confirmed by the network; thus, fans should take the latest reports with a grain of salt.

Casting director Robyn Kass, recently announced on Twitter that semifinalists have been selected. She wrote, "All #BB19 semi finalists have been contacted. Thank you to everyone who applied. Gonna be a great season!"

Julie Chen, host of "Big Brother," returns on Wednesday, June 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS for a special two-hour episode premiere. The following day, Thursday, June 29, at 9 p.m. EDT, an hour-long episode of season 19 will air.

"Big Brother" season 19 will be back on CBS this summer. The show will be back to its regular timeslot starting on Wednesday, July 5, at 8 p.m. EDT. As per usual, hour-long episodes will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., Thursday at 9 p.m., and Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT.

More updates should arrive in the weeks to come.