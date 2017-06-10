'Big Brother 19' Spoilers: Cast Descriptions Preview New Season of Reality Series

"Big Brother 19" is just three weeks away and spoilers are starting to flood in. With this much excitement, CBS is expected to release the official cast names one week before premiere night.

Facebook/BigBrother CBS has yet to release the official list of new housemates for "Big Brother 19."

However, it appears that two weeks is too long for some fans, which is probably why the cast descriptions for this season were leaked online. Twitter user @AubramarieBB posted the descriptions on her feed and they seem to be pretty accurate.

My official source finally sent me the bb19 cast descriptions. Sorry for the delay. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/QsG8xDCw7r — Aubra (@aubramariebb) June 5, 2017

While there is a multitude of people who fit the descriptions, the leaked list offers fans an inkling of what is to come for "Big Brother 19." What is apparent from the list is that some of the cast will have an advantage, going in either through being in other reality shows or having experience working with people.

However, it also appears that some of the cast were brought in to deliberately cause conflict. For example, the "Trump Supporter" and the "Feminist" are very unlikely to get along given how polarizing their allegiances are.

Meanwhile, one of the most speculated additions to the "Big Brother" cast is "Survivor" legend Cirie Fields. She might be adding another reality show to her resume and could possibly win, judging from her performance in "Survivor." But the prospect of being away from her family for up to three months could be enough for her to back out.

Other "Survivor" alumni speculated to join are Ozzy Lusth, Zeke Smith and Malcolm Freberg.

Should the rumored list of cast members prove to be real, this season will be an exciting ride for both the cast and the fans.

Be sure to catch the two-hour premiere of "Big Brother 19" when it airs on Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.