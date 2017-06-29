'Big Brother 19' Spoilers: Executive Producers Hint at Forming Showmances, 'First Big Fight' in First Days of Cast Together

The cast has just entered the "Big Brother" house for the reality show's 19th season, and by now, executive producers are hinting at showmances as well as the "first big fight" that is already brewing.

facebook.com/BigBrotherCBS' promo image for Big Brother season 19

The Hollywood Reporter recently interviewed executive producers Rich Meehan and Allison Grodner where they spilled some of the things viewers need to watch out for in the coming days.

When asked if they already see some potential showmances, Grodner said there were certainly forming attractions among some houseguests. She cited as an example the case of the 26-year-old personal trainer Mark Jansen who "is already smitten" with the Cranston, Rhode Island-native Jessica Graf.

Meehan added that Mark was noticeably hanging out with Christmas Abbott as well. The similarities in their professions might be helping since Abbott is a known fitness star.

Grodner hinted that Abbott was also visibly comfortable with another houseguest Matthew Clines. Matthew, on the other hand, was also having a good time with dance teacher Raven Walton.

Grodner also pointed out: "Within the first 48 hours we have seen flirting, lines drawn, alliances and our first big fight!"

The EPs hinted that Thursday night's episode would feature the first heated argument in the house. They explained that at the houseguests' first night, they laid out sets of temptations such as "money, safety, and power" that houseguests can take, but they have several consequences.

"In night two, there was a temptation in the head of household competition that someone took. It shocked people and caused a bit of an argument," Meehan teased.

Meanwhile, the reality show bosses have already seen who among the houseguests has the greater chance of becoming the season 19 winner. Grodner suggested that the 28-year-old dog walker, Megan Lowder, has the potential. "If Megan doesn't burn herself out early it's very possible because she is smart and a leader," Grodner added.

"Big Brother 19" airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT, and every Wednesday and Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.