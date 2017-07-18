'Big Brother' Season 19 News: Cody Nickson Reveals Number One Target Should He Return

Facebook/BigBrother 'Big Brother' season 19 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

Fans said goodbye to Cody Nickson in the most recent episode of "Big Brother" season 19. However, with the return of "Battle Back," the 32-year-old Texas native will have a chance to get back in the game and win it all.

The previous episode saw Alex Ow win the Head of Household and Cody getting the boot. However, if he gains back the opportunity to win the $500,000 prize, he may already have his plans in order.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cody revealed that his ultimate enemy is Mark Jansen. However, he will not stop there.

"Anyone close to Mark, I'm going after them," he said. "As far as anything different, I'm not going to change anything. I'm going to continue to play with my heart."

It certainly seems like Cody is not afraid of doing everything he can to win, and that is part of what makes him an interesting contestant. He also spoke very highly of Jessica Graf, believing that she has better intuition than he does. And for that reason, he did not leave her any parting advice about who she should aim to evict.

Asked whether he regrets anything he did or said, Cody admitted that he does not really know if he should have any regrets. He revealed that he just acts the way he does and people will have to accept that.

However, he did say that he does not like it that his little slip-up with names caught attention. It can be recalled that Cody mistakenly called Jessica "Alex," but he believes that she did not notice the error at all.

As for whom he thinks has a good shot at winning the game, Cody held nothing back.

"Paul is going to steamroll everyone in the house, just because no one is going to go after [him] except me," he said. "Everyone thinks if they go after Paul that his army of followers on the outside will hate them, and they don't want to be hated. They think America will hate them for it. So therefore, Paul is going to come away squeaky clean through this entire process."

