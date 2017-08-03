'Big Brother' Season 19 News: Housemates Attack Cody's Marine Status

The "Big Brother" housemates decided to attack Cody by mocking his history as a Marine.

Previously on "Big Brother" season 19, Paul had been trying to get all the other members of the house to turn on Cody by talking negatively about him and by setting him up to be the bad guy in certain situations.

However, Cody did not take any of Paul's or the other members' attempts to throw him out of the game seriously. This brought Paul to the idea of attacking Cody's Marine veteran status.

As Elite Daily noted, being a Marine veteran is the most defining quality of Cody on "Big Brother" season 19. Paul believes that mocking Cody for his Marine veteran status will tick him off, so he pooled the other members of the house to join in so that they could succeed in pushing him out of the game.

Christmas began the plot by telling everyone to start questioning Cody about his veteran status. "If he's military, he will take that so personal," she said.

Paul then asked Jason to join the questioning and said that he and Josh would back him up to push Cody to crack.

The house members then threw shady questions about Cody's patriotism and military service to the country. However, Cody came to Jessica and told her that the house members "don't know what they are doing by going there and attacking his Marine status."

The attack on Cody's veteran status made by Paul and the other house members caused dismay among the viewers. Even former "Big Brother" winners shared their disappointment on social media.

"Sorry #BB19 but I'm NOT OK with them bullying Cody about being in the military he fought for our country #notcool this is beyond the line," season 13 winner Rachel Reilly said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, season 8 winner Dick Donato called out Raven's stunt about saying that other members were sexual predators.

"It's crossing the line Raven lying about guys in the house being sexual predators Paul/Xmas saying Cody was a coward & disgrace to military," Donato said in a Twitter post.

Catch "Big Brother" season 19 every Sunday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.