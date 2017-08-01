'Big Brother' Season 19 News: Paul Targets Cody; Fifth Evictee Talks About Experience Inside the House

Paul Abrahamian has been doing great at manipulating the other members of "Big Brother" in order to turn them against Cody Nickson. Meanwhile, the latest evictee, Ramses Soto, talks about the experience of being inside the "Big Brother" house.

Facebook/BigBrother A promotional image for "Big Brother."

Paul appeared to be trying to get everyone in the house to turn on Cody. It looks like they trust Paul because many of the house members are joining him in his plan to take Cody out.

In a bathroom session, Paul talked about how Cody raised his voice during the recent Head of Household endurance competition. He also pointed out that Cody made Raven Walton cry. In reality, however, Paul told Raven to cry so that Cody would look bad. Paul added that Cody has been talking bad about the other members behind their backs.

Paul even went as far as trying to get Jessica Graf to turn on Cody. However, Jessica caught on to Paul's manipulation and called him out.

"You're playing a great game bravo to you," Jessica told Paul.

Even though Paul is almost done with getting everyone to turn on Cody, Jessica warned him that once she and Cody have left, he will become the next target of the house.

Meanwhile, the latest "Big Brother" evictee shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter what it was like inside the house.

Ramses said that he found it difficult to form an alliance with the other members because they believed the lies about him, "which impeded people from wanting to trust me."

"I spent my entire time in the house trying to convince people that I truly was truthful and loyal," he added.

However, Ramses was left behind when his friends inside the house were voted off.

Catch "Big Brother" every Sunday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT, and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.