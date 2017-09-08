'Big Brother' Season 19 Recap, Spoilers: Double Eviction Sends Jason and Raven Out; Alex Becomes Head of Household

Facebook/BigBrother Promotional image for 'Big Brother 19'

Things are heating up on reality hit show "Big Brother," and season 19 couldn't be more interesting after the double eviction that happened last night.

Prior to the eviction, rumors have been rife as to who will be evicted next, and a name that has popped up before the eviction was Alex Ow. The 28-year-old marketing rep was said to be the most likely one to go, next to Jason Dent, according to a Moviefone report.

It can be recalled that Paul Abrahamian used his veto powers to save Alex during the Sept. 6 episode. Speculations, however, pointed to a plan that looks to take out Jason via a deciding vote from Christmas Abbott after Paul "ties" the vote, making him come out with a clean conscience. The speculations turned out to be true, and the "plan" saw fruition in last night's episode, with Jason being evicted, 3–2.

Once Jason has gone out, it was said that the next target will be Alex, not unless she wins the Head of Household (HoH). She did earn the title in the end. Interestingly, many have said that she'll likely go after Christmas, Kevin Schlehuber, or Josh. They say this because she reportedly has no idea of what Paul had been doing to take out the two.

However, as HoH, Alex nominated Kevin and Raven Walton, and tonight, Raven was evicted with a 2–1 vote.

Meanwhile, GoldDerby reported that Jason was indeed the favorite to go out of the house at last night's eliminations, with 21/20 eviction odds. He was followed, however, by Kevin who had the eviction odds of 9/2.

On the flip side, Paul has the biggest chance of winning at 10/11 odds, followed by Christmas with 12/1 and Alex with 14/1. With the way things may shape up in the future episodes, there is a big chance that the balance of power will shift massively in favor of Paul.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America and Fly on the Wall Entertainment, "Big Brother" season 19 premiered last June, ranking first in the night and time slot ratings. It attracted 5.88 million viewers on its pilot episode.

"Big Brother" season 19 airs every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.