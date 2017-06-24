'Big Brother' Season 19 Spoilers: Big Twists, Returning Housemates Expected Next Season

The wait for the premiere of "Big Brother" season 19 will be over in a week.

CBS officially revealed the names of the 16 new housemates for the next installment of the long-running reality show. But aside from the new personalities that will be introduced once the popular "Big Brother" house opens its doors on Wednesday, June 28, a new twist will be revealed as the show progresses this season.

According to reports, the network will launch the "Summer of Temptation" twist where a houseguest will be chosen to face an offer that will be impossible to refuse.

The network reportedly explained that the viewers will have a chance to vote for the name of the houseguest who will be allowed to enter the Den of Temptation. The place tucked within the "Big Brother" house will be filled with a "game-changing offer," which could be anything from money, safety, or power that can be used inside the house.

"Temptation has always been a part of Big Brother, but this summer we are testing the Houseguests like never before," executive producer Rich Meehan said in a press release. "There are so many different paths the game could take this season depending on what the Houseguests choose to do. With so many unknowns, we are excited to see how it all plays out."

Other reports claim there is a chance to see several past housemates return for the 19th season of "Big Brother" on CBS.

Some of the names mentioned in the report include funnyman Paul Abrahamian from season 18, the first transgender contestant Audrey Middleton from season 17, Ariana Grande's brother and season 16 housemate Frankie Grande, and Danielle Murphree and Judd Daugherty from seasons 14 and 15, respectively.

More twists are expected to be unveiled once the new season of "Big Brother" premieres on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT.