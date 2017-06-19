'Big Brother' Season 19 Spoilers: CBS Introduces New Houseguests on Live Feed Ahead of Premiere

CBS network has announced they are giving "Big Brother" fans a chance to meet the newest houseguests to enter the Big Brother house through an exclusive live feed ahead of season 19's actual premiere.

In a recent statement, the TV network said: "It's almost sweet, sweet summertime—and you know what that means... Outdoor picnics, beach trips, BBQs, and, well, Big Brother of course!"

With that, CBS wastes no time and will introduce the cast this week on Monday, June 19, at 11 a.m. EDT. Fans who want to know the new cast members one week before "Big Brother" season 19 airs should watch the BB Live Feeds via CBS All Access. However, it requires a subscription fee of $5.99 every month.

"Former BB Houseguest Jeff Schroeder (Seasons 11 and 13) will serve as host and personally introduce each new Houseguest to fans, much like last year when he got to know BB18's Victor Arroyo, Natalie Negrotti, Zakiyah Everette, and the rest of the wild cast," CBS added in its statement.

It can be recalled that a list of clues to the identities of the new houseguests was recently leaked online. According to the social media post by Twitter user Aubra Marie, the cast of "Big Brother" season 19 include a former student of Texas A&M University, a former college hockey player, an Instagram personality, a feminist and charity worker, a supporter of Donald Trump who has "questionable tweets [that] will soon go viral," and a person who is 40+ years old who has "bad grammar."

The list continues with a person who is unknowledgeable of what a veto is, someone described as a "hipster with a beard," someone working in the pharmaceutical industry and is also a model, some who tried joining "The Bachelor" but failed and continues the search for a "showmance," and more.

Meanwhile, the two-hour season 19 premiere of "Big Brother" will air on Wednesday, June 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and CBS All Access.