'Big Brother' Season 19 Spoilers: Housemates Eyeing Cody Nickson's Eviction

Facebook/Big Brother Shown is Cody Nickson in one of the episodes of "Big Brother" season 19.

The list of nominees for this week's eviction in "Big Brother" season 19 is out with the conclusion of the Temptation Challenge.

According to spoiler reports, Matt Clines has been automatically nominated after he trailed the "Temptation Competition." While Alex Ow also nominated Elena Davies and Jason Dent, it was for the sole purpose of preventing Cody Nickson from winning the veto and saving himself from the eviction. After all, getting Nickson evicted is the plan A of the housemates, and Mark Jansen being the plan B. However, as Jansen won the "Temptation Competition," which leaves him safe this week, the housemates have their eyes fixed on Nickson now.

Others believe, though, that it would have been better if Ow had nominated Nickson point blank along with Clines and Elena Davies. In the event that Nickson survives this week's eviction, he could get rid of Davies. After all, it would have been a nightmare for Ow and her crew if Nickson were not nominated and won the veto, and decided to take Davies off the block.

Some opine that it is possible that the housemates will work on having Jansen evicted next week. With him winning the competitions for three weeks in a row now, it is but understandable why other housemates would be bent on getting rid of him. However, some believe that Jansen also now has the chance to forge new alliances for next week, much more if Nickson is evicted.

Many expect that things will become even more exciting in "Big Brother" next week. Apart from the Double Elimination, the housemates are likely to work individually in addition to forging alliances. It is also suspected that the special Friday show next week will be similar to silly carnival with Ziggy Marley in "Big Brother's" previous season.

"Big Brother" season 19 airs over CBS at 8/7C on Wednesday and Sunday evenings and at 9/8C on Thursday evenings.