'Big Brother' Season 19 Spoilers: Old Housemates to Return?

Fans of the popular reality game show, "Big Brother," are waiting for CBS to drop the names of the houseguests for the upcoming season to air this June.

Facebook/BigBrotherCBS has yet to release the list of new housemates for "Big Brother 19."

At the moment, the network has been keeping quiet about any casting update.

According to The Inquisitr, the teaser will likely be released on June 10, about a week before the show premieres. CBS did release a short promo for "Big Brother 19," and the fans were quick to note the hints that some of the previous housemates may be making a comeback. A leaked lineup of the new cast members circulated in social media as it showed off the names of the stars who previously joined the show.

Some of the names on the list were Howard Overby, Corey Brooks, Victor Arroyo, Jodi Rollins and Amanda Zuckerman, among others. Many doubt the veracity of the lineup, though, especially Zuckerman's. The former housemate is rumored to be getting married over the summer and is unlikely to appear on "Big Brother 19." Some viewers are not at all happy with the rumored cast and stated that they prefer to see new faces on their television screen. CBS has yet to comment on the leak.

Meanwhile, Christopher Catalano, senior casting producer for "Big Brother," recently spoke about the ongoing auditions for the new season. Aside from the nitty-gritty details on how housemates were chosen from the thousands of aspirants, he also talked about the one thing they hate the most from those they interview. According to him, there were some who make up stories just to boost their chances of being picked.

"I see a lot of people overdoing it. Overdoing everything, and not showing us, the casting producers, their authentic self. Somebody could come into a group and just lie about personal information to everyone, including the casting producers. So this particular person decided to talk about his ex-wife, his ex-wife is trying to take his kids, and he's a single dad trying to make it, whatever. ... At the end, he's then like 'Wait wait wait! Everything I just told all of you is a lie! That's how good of a manipulator I am,'" Catalano said.

"Big Brother" season 19 will air three times a week starting June 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.