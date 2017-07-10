'Big Brother' Season 19 Spoilers: Paul Gets Powerful Privileges Simultaneously; Find Out Who Are Nominated

Facebook/BigBrother Promotional image for "Big Brother 19"

Once again, the "Big Brother 19" live feed provided early answers to competition results that were initially cut from the previous episode of the reality show.

In the previous episode of "Big Brother 19," viewers saw a glimpse of the Candy Crush challenge that will decide who becomes the Head of Household for the week.

As fans know, the HoH gets several privileges such as immunity from the next eviction, the joy (or pain) of nominating two other houseguests to be kicked out of the house, a private room and more.

The recent live feed of the show revealed that veteran houseguest Paul Abrahamian dominated in several challenges, including the Candy Crush one, to gain more privileges inside the house. Meanwhile Alex Ow, Josh Martinez, and Ramses Soto got nominated for eviction.

Aside from being the HoH, Paul also holds the Pendant of Protection

With that amount of power, it seems Paul plans to backdoor Cody Nickson and have the latter subsequently evicted from the Big Brother house.

However, his first plan did not go as smoothly as he hoped. He had earlier tried to convince the other houseguests that Matt Clines and Raven Walton should be nominated as pawns since the real target was Cody. Paul promised that the two will be saved as he intends to win the Power of Vote — a privilege that he acquired later on. However, Matt and Raven's circle of friends did not agree.

Paul then went to Alex and Josh to reiterate his proposal. The two agreed. However, Paul is now faced with the trouble of who he is going to save since he both promised them his PoV.

Meanwhile, Ramses joined the nominated houseguests due to a curse that he acquired from Week 1 that forced him to put himself up for eviction at some point.

As fans and viewers can observe, Paul is putting himself in a very advantageous place by gaining all the said privileges simultaneously. However, with the way things work inside the Big Brother house, it will definitely have some repercussions. Gaining too much power inside will surely make him a target for eviction some other time.

As of now, fans will have to wait and find out if Paul can deliver his bargaining promise to Alex and Josh and if Cody will soon have to leave the house.

"Big Brother 19" airs Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.