'Big Brother' Season 19 Spoilers: Paul's Big Strategy to Win

After this week's eviction, only 11 houseguests will remain on "Big Brother 19." This is also expected to be the time when the jury will begin. Making it to the jury is a big deal and now that he's in, Paul is making sure to remove some of the heat that comes with it.

Facebook/BigBrother 'Big Brother' season 19 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.

The 24-year old clothing designer is already doing preemptive moves to make sure he doesn't become the target he is destined to be. He has already begun striking up conversations with Elena, Kevin and Josh, giving them a taste of the speech he is bound to give to everyone.

Paul is essentially downplaying his chances of winning and making himself less of a threat. He is doing it mostly by saying that he doesn't have a chance to win due to the fact that he is a returning player and that the newbies in the jury will never vote for him.

Convincing them that he is not a contender is easier said than done, however, given his performance in "Big Brother 19." He has gained immunity more times than any other houseguest and has become head of household twice.

Even he knows it and admitted to the camera that it's all a lie. He knows he can win but he is worried that his fellow houseguests will target him. Now, he wants to take the target off his back.

If the others are smart enough, they will definitely see through Paul's ruse. But they are running out time. They should get rid of him as soon as possible, because if he gets far enough, Paul can simply snowball his way to the end by winning the competitions.

Will Paul's strategy pay off and turn the other houseguests' attention away from him? Or will it fail and cause it to become a self-fulfilling prophecy?

Catch "Big Brother 19" this Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.