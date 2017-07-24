'Big Brother' Season 19 Spoilers: Will Jessica Use Her Veto Powers to Save Ramses from Eviction?

Facebook/BigBrother Who gets evicted next in "Big Brother" season 19?

Jessica Graf managed to bag the Head of Household post in week 4 of "Big Brother" season 19, and it seems like she knows who she wants to be evicted next in the upcoming episodes of the long-running reality series.

In the previous episode, the VIP concierge from Los Angeles, California announced that she is nominating hair care salesperson Josh Martinez from Homestead, Florida and Michigan's cosplay artist Ramses Soto for the upcoming eviction night.

During the nomination, she told Soto that he should not take the nomination personally because she has no existing grudge against him and he is just being used as a pawn.

On the other hand, she also claims that the reason why she picked Martinez for the week 4 nomination was because she believes that he played a very disgusting game in the "Big Brother" house this season. This is why she claims that the 23-year-old housemate needs to be eliminated from the show soon.

However, other reports claim that the other housemates are plotting to take out Soto instead of Martinez. According to speculations, Christmas Abbott, Paul Abrahamian, Alex Ow, Kevin Schlehuber, Jason Dent, Matt Clines, and Raven Walton are all working to boot out Soto from the house. However, Elena Davis and Mark Jansen have no idea about their plans.

To prevent the success of the other housemates' plan, the Head of the House must use her Power of Veto on Soto to save him from possible elimination and make sure that Martinez will be the one sent packing. If this will not happen, it could mirror the events that took place in week 1 where she and Cody Nickson had a specific target, but the entire roster of housemates overturned their plan.

CBS airs the episodes of "Big Brother" season 19 every Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT, Thursdays at 9 p.m. EDT, and Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT.