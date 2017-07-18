'Big Hero 6: The Series' Release Date, News: First Trailer Revealed; Show to Premiere this Fall

Facebook/DisneyBigHero6 A promotional image for Disney's "Big Hero 6: The Series"

The first trailer for the highly anticipated "Big Hero 6: The Series" on Disney XD has landed on the world wide web, and it teases the fun and exciting adventures that the "Big Hero 6" team will face.

The series will pick up right after the events in the hit 2014 animated film. According to the synopsis, Hiro Hamada, as the new kid at the prestigious San Fransokyo Institute of Technology, is set to face a whole lot of academic and social challenges. Fortunately for Hiro, his intelligence and the help of Baymax, his robot best friend, will help him work it out.

However, there will still be other challenges to face outside of campus, such as science mutated villains that continue to threaten their city. So, with his friends Honey Lemon, Wasabi, Fred, and Go Go, their superhero team called Big Hero 6, will help save San Fransokyo.

The good news for the fans is that even before "Big Hero 6: The Series" debuts this fall on Disney XD, the series has already been renewed for another season.

According to Comic Book Resources, senior vice president, and programming and general manager of Disney XD, Marc Buhaj, stated in a press release that executive producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley and Nick Filippi "have delivered a dynamic adventure series that follows the Big Hero 6 superhero team, led by audience favorites Hiro and Baymax."

"We are honored to have the opportunity to further expand the elaborate world and engaging characters of 'Big Hero 6 The Series' with this early second season order," he added.

Based on the award-winning Disney feature film, the animated series will star Ryan Potter as Hiro, Scott Adsit as Baymax, Khary Payton as Wasabi, Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon, Jamie Chung as Go Go, Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass, Brooks Wheelan as Fred, David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff, Alan Tudyk as Alistair Krei, and Stan Lee as Fred's father.