'Big Hero 6' TV Show Release Date News: Disney Confirms November Premiere, Drops 15-sec Teaser Video

Facebook/DisneyBigHero6 A promotional image for Disney's "Big Hero 6: The Series"

Baymax and Hiro are hitting the small screen in November as Disney officially confirmed that the "Big Hero 6" TV show is included in its lineup for fall. Earlier this week, the studio also released a new teaser for the upcoming TV show, showing how heavily inspired it is by the 2014 animated film.

"Big Hero 6" was one of the highest-grossing animated Disney films of all time and a fan-favorite, too. As the film heads to TV, Disney XD has tapped "Kim Possible" creator Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley to run the show. Based on Marvel Comics, the "Big Hero 6" film drew crowds of moviegoers on the year it was shown due to its warm story and ability to connect with kids. It is also noteworthy that in today's media landscape dominated by mature and darker takes on superheroes, "Big Hero 6" has reminded viewers that cute and innocent creatures can be superheroes too.

The first 15-second teaser for the upcoming show was first released on Disney XD's official YouTube channel. Although it was brief, it was enough to offer a good look of the fan-favorite Hiro and Baymax, as well as the film's signature San Fransokyo skyline.

Previously, it was confirmed that the "Big Hero 6" TV show would use the 2014 film as its starting point, and while there will be similarities between the two, the TV show is not intended to be a remake of the original film. The plot summary for the upcoming show reveals that the series will pick up where the film left off and will continue following Hiro and Baymax. Just like in the movie, their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Fred and Go Go will be with them as they go off on their adventures..

In winter, a "Big Hero 6" special will air on Disney XD and Disney Channel. The new series arrives in November on Disney XD.