'Big Hero 7' Release Date, Latest News: Follow-up Movie's Fate Is Still Uncertain

Fans of "Big Hero 6" will have to wait for a while longer for a sequel to the hit animation film, as the producer of the movie divulged in an interview that a "Big Hero 7" movie is still up in the air.

Facebook/Big Hero 6/DisneyA promo image showing Hiro and Baymax as the cover photo of Disney's "Big Hero 6" official Facebook page.

Roy Conli, the producer of "Big Hero 6," as well as "Tangled" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," spoke with Screen Rant about his work in Disney Nature and of course, "Big Hero 6." Conli, upon being asked about the movie, said that it's "one of my favorites too."

It has been more than two years since "Big Hero 6" launched back in November 2014.

His answer to a question of whether a "Big Hero 7" continuation will be seen by fans of the first movie has been non-committal, to say the least. The producer replied, "You know, that is still up in the air. Chris Williams and Don Hall, my two directors, we've talked about it, but we just don't know."

If that is what the directors and producer said, then who is supposed to know if and when a sequel will come up? One thing's for sure, it's not the fans. To offer more insight into the answer, Conli went on to say that "You know, we want to make sure that if we do move in that direction that we are actually telling a story that is as strong as the original."

Things have been decidedly vague for "Big Hero 6" fans, even as Stan Lee mentioned the movie in an interview with the Toronto Sun. "After Ant-Man, we're going to start playing around with Doctor Strange, the Black Panther, the Inhumans, and then we have to come back for Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Big Hero 6," Lee said, hinting that work for the "Big Hero 6" follow-up will come soon.