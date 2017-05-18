'Big Hero 7' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Roy Conli Reveals Negotiations for Sequel 'Still Up in the Air'

Three years after the release of "Big Hero 6," speculations reveal that Disney is about to begin its production for the film's sequel called "Big Hero 7."

Facebook/DisneyBigHero6News about the sequel to "Big Hero 6" is expected to be announced soon.

Talks about the sequel for the 2014 3D animated superhero comedy film began in February 2015, after film directors Don Hall and Chris Williams revealed that a follow-up movie would be possible, but nothing has been set in stone during that time.

However, film producer Roy Conli recently brought the topic about the possible development of "Big Hero 7" in an interview with Screen Rant. He says the negotiations about the sequel are still ongoing.

"Chris Williams and Don Hall, my two directors, we've talked about it, but we just don't know," Conli states. "You know, we want to make sure that if we do move in that direction that we are actually telling a story that is as strong as the original."

Conli also addresses rumors regarding the possible return of Hiro's older brother, Tadashi, in the highly anticipated sequel. In the Oscar Award-winning film, Tadashi is presumed dead after he saved Professor Robert Callaghan from a big explosion. But since his body was never found, speculations claim he might be back in the film's next installment, but he will become one of its main antagonists.

Based on earlier rumors, Tadashi will become the new villain named Sunfire, who was one of the members of X-Men for a short while. Some of his powers include releasing superheated plasma, which means he will not be the same sweet, supportive brother.

According to the film producer, Tadashi's return is one of the rumored plots of the film, but he opts not to confirm it.

Disney is expected to make an announcement about the details of "Big Hero 7" soon.