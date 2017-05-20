'Big Little Lies' renewal update: Reese Witherspoon opens up about potential season 2

Reese Witherspoon remains optimistic about the fate of HBO's "Big Little Lies."

HBO"Big Little Lies" stars Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon.

"Big Little Lies" wrapped up in April, but HBO still has not picked up the hit miniseries for another run. Although the mystery in Monterey has already been solved, many viewers believe there is more story to tell in the rookie drama.

Witherspoon, who co-stars with Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman in the series, recently caught up with TV host Ellen DeGeneres to talk about the future of "Big Little Lies." The actress is holding out hope for the drama, as discussions with the book's author Liane Moriarty are ongoing.

"We hope so. I mean, I feel like it's — Nicole [Kidman] and I produced as well, so we've been talking to the writer Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about just new ideas of what these characters could do," she said. "But it seems like people just love the characters, so hopefully we can go on."

Based on Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name, "Big Little Lies" follows five ordinary mothers of first graders in Monterey, California. The women are brought together when a murder unfolds at a fundraiser in their kids' school. Each week, information leading up to the crime is revealed. The season finale eventually answered all questions about the victim and the murderer's identity.

Huffington Post notes that the first season already covered Moriarty's entire novel. The last scene showed a beautiful moment with all the five main characters, but many fans felt the scene was more like a cliffhanger than a conclusion to the story. Should the series go on, however, not everyone in the first season will be on board. Director Jean-Marc Vallée already said he is not interested in working on another season.

Also starring in the miniseries are Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, and Alexander Skarsgård.

HBO has yet to announce the fate of "Big Little Lies."