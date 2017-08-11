'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News, Air Date: Author Liane Moriarty Working on Possible Story; Reese Witherspoon Remains Hopeful

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI The female cast of HBO's 'Big Little Lies' from left to right: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon.

Fans have a lot of hope for a potential second season of "Big Little Lies." And while the people involved in the show also want to continue the limited series, it all comes down to author Liane Moriarty.

This much was revealed by executive producer David E. Kelley in a phone interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Kelley explained that a story is being developed, but an official decision has yet to be made.

"We're kicking around the idea. Liane Moriarty, the author of the book, is kicking around story ideas and there will be an evaluation at some point and a decision," Kelley said. "If the story demands it and we feel we can live up to the first season, then we might endeavor to continue on, but that will be a story-driven decision down the road."

Star and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon echoed the same sentiment while also speaking to the publication. Witherspoon has been very open about her desire to have "Big Little Lies" renewed. Co-star and executive producer Nicole Kidman also wants to continue the series.

"The ball is definitely in her court because these characters were born of her mind and her imagination, and we just want to see if she's interested in creating more story about these characters," Witherspoon told The Hollywood Reporter. Ultimately, though, the Academy Award-winning actress feels very positive about producing more content.

Should there be a second season, a new director may be required. Jean-Marc Vallee, who directed the first season, has already voiced his opinion that "Big Little Lies" should stay a limited series. However, HBO programming president Casey Bloys previously hinted at the Television Critics Association press tour that Witherspoon and Kidman may be able to talk Vallee into returning.

The future of "Big Little Lies" remains up in the air for now.