'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: HBO Boss Confirms Next Installment Is Now Underway

Despite some resistance from "Big Little Lies" key players, HBO is eyeing more new episodes of the hit mystery drama.

HBO "Big Little Lies" stars Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

According to TVLine, HBO programming president Casey Bloys approached author Liane Moriarty to continue developing another season for her novel's TV adaptation. Bloys revealed that he will be "very curious to see what she comes up with."

Some of the main cast members have already expressed interest in joining a possible second season, but executive producer and director Jean Marc-Vallée is a bit difficult to convince.

"There is no way; there's no reason to make a season 2," he said. "That was meant to be a one-time deal, and it's finishing in a way where it's for the audience to imagine what can happen."

Focused on a tight-knit group of mothers who live in Monterey, California, "Big Little Lies" immediately gained positive reviews even though it only had seven episodes. The series, led by Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, has since gone on to gain multiple Emmy nominations including one for Outstanding Limited Series.

The cast and creators of the show have always been hounded about making episodes beyond season 1. While HBO still has yet to officially determine the program's fate, it looks like Witherspoon is not leaning toward a possible season 2.

"I feel like we had such a great experience. We talked about it with Liane Moriarty, and it's sort of up to [her]. These are her characters. They were born from her," the actress said during a panel (via Indiewire). "As of right now, I think it's pretty whole. I feel really good about where it is, and if this is all it ever was, it's a beautiful thing we all accomplished together."

Should HBO officially renew the series this year, "Big Little Lies" is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.