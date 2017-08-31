'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: Reese Witherspoon Gets Calls From Celebrity Friends Asking About Upcoming Installment

(Photo: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI) The female cast of HBO's "Big Little Lies" from left to right: Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon admits that even her celebrity friends are asking about the possibility of "Big Little Lies" season 2.

HBO is still deciding on the fate of "Big Little Lies" but the future looks promising for the dark comedy-drama. Witherspoon, who plays Madeline, recently spoke with E! News and she revealed that some actors have called her about the show' potential new season.

"I have gotten two really interesting calls, but we'll see happens," Witherspoon said, though she declined to give the names of her famous friends who called her. "No, I can't say!"

While it's possible that Witherspoon's famous friends are just curious about the show, there are speculations that they have reached out to her to join the action in Monterey.

Season 1 wrapped up with a cliffhanger after the death of one character. Fans were not able to see what happened to the five female leads after they finally got rid of Celeste's (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

Instead, the final moments of the season showed Celesta, Renata (Laura Dern), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz), Madeline and Jane (Shailene Woodley) enjoying a day at the beach. Should the network decide to greenlight another installment, it will likely focus on Perry's murder and the suspects involved.

Earlier this month, showrunner David E. Kelley confirmed that he is on board for the possible season 2. He also confirmed that he has started working on fresh ideas for the show. According to Kelley, the new installment will be "story-driven," with almost all the cast members on board to reprise their respective roles.

The series, which debuted in April, is based on Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel of the same name. HBO has yet to officially renew or cancel "Big Little Lies."