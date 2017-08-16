'Big Little Lies' Season 2 News: Showrunner David E. Kelley Dishes Out About New Season

"Big Little Lies," as a show, was able to accomplish much in the short span that the idea for a second run for the star-studded mini-series is "being kicked around," according to showrunner David E. Kelly.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast members (L-R) Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon pose at the premiere of the HBO television series "Big Little Lies" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 7, 2017.

While "Big Little Lies" ran for just seven episodes, the show's careful balance of observant comedy and compelling drama moved critics to shower the show with accolades. Just from the Emmy award giving body alone, "Big Little Lies" garnered 16 nominations.

Among these include nods for Best Limited Series, plus Best Writing for a Limited Series for Kelly himself. On his part, the producer credited his success partly to director Jean-Marc Vallée, who received an Emmy nomination for her directing role as well.

He also noted how Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were also co-producing at the same time that they were starring in the show, as noted by Entertainment Weekly.

Kelly noted that he found the short, seven-episode run of "Big Little Lies" conducive to writing freely. "Without having to write a franchise that has to live in perpetuity, you can go places faster, and you can burn more brightly if you have to," he explained in his interview released on Monday, Aug. 14.

Talk eventually turned to a possible new season of the show. Asked if the group will be working on "Big Little Lies" season 2, the showrunner replied that he does not know as of this time.

"We're kicking it around. If we feel that the material warrants it, we'll do it," Kelly explained. "Everybody's game for getting the band back together, but we want to make sure that we've got the music to justify it," he added.

The producer noted that they will come to a decision when a deserving story drives them to it. He agrees that Liane Morairty, author of the book that the show was based on, will have a lot to do with a possible second season of "Big Little Lies."