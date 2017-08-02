'Big Little Lies' Season 2: Nicole Kidman Nixes Return, Says It's 'Very Up in the Air'

Nicole Kidman still isn't sure that "Big Little Lies" could return for season 2. The actress, who plays the battered wife Celeste in the series, dished on where the show's status currently falls.

REUTERS/Toby Melville Nicole Kidman played an abused wife in "Big Little Lies" on HBO.

Kidman told Entertainment Tonight that the follow-up to the first season is still "very up in the air." She said there are plenty of ideas for "Big Little Lies" season 2 but the problem is whether these ideas could turn into a script.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys recently announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that he asked "Big Little Lies" Australian author and executive producer Liane Moriarty to come up with a story for season 2. This doesn't mean, though, that the show has been greenlit.

"First we have to see the material and see if it's worth everyone's time," Bloys said. "And if it is, [we'll have a] conversation about directors."

Kidman, however, wants to make it clear that she's not abandoning the idea of season 2 altogether.

"I believe their stories warrant [a second season]," Kidman stated. "We don't want to sell [viewers] short, either. But I'm hoping we can find it if we take the leap."

The short seven-episode run of "Big Little Lies" on HBO left an impact on viewers. Its ratings increased week after week despite being a new series on a premium cable channel. This explains why HBO wants another season even if there is nothing left to tell in the book it was based from.

Not only is the series a ratings performer but it's also a critic's favorite. For her role as Celeste, Kidman actually earned an Emmy acting nomination. Her co-stars Reese Witherspoon (Madeline), Shailene Woodley (Jane), Laura Dern (Renata) and Alexander Skarsgård (Perry) also got recognized, while the show earned an Outstanding Limited Series nomination.

Kidman and Witherspoon served as executive producers of "Big Little Lies" while David E. Kelley created the show with Moriarty's input.