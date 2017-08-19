'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere Date, Plot News: Sequel Depends on Book Author; Cast Looking Forward to New Installment

The continuation of "Big Little Lies" will depend on the author of the novel that the series is based on, Liane Moriarty. Meanwhile, the cast of the HBO series is looking forward to continuing with season 2.

"Big Little Lies" ended with a big cliffhanger and pretty much everyone from the show is open to continuing the series with a second season. Showrunner David E. Kelly shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that they are still looking to decide whether there is enough material for another installment.

"We're kicking it around. If we feel that the material warrants it, we'll do it. Everybody's game for getting the band back together, but we want to make sure that we've got the music to justify it," he explained.

"Big Little Lies" cast members Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman — who also served as executive producers on the show — confirmed that season 2 will depend on whether Moriarty comes up with a story.

"We had initial conversations with Liane Moriarty and she's thinking about it," Witherspoon confirmed to Deadline, saying that the decision is entirely up to the author.

Kidman then added, "She is writing ideas and we're hopeful. The characters are all so strong and to just leave them would be sad."

Although Moriarty wasn't really involved in the first run of "Big Little Lies" on HBO, Kelly said that he is open to having the author board the show if it continues to season 2.

"She's a great writer, and she also writes excellent dialogue, so if she wanted to jump over to the screenwriting side of the fence, we'd welcome her," said Kelly.

In the finale, a mysterious man was shown watching the women of Monterey who were involved in Perry's (Alexander Skarsgard) death. Witherspoon said that Moriarty's new story could begin with the cliffhanger ending.

Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" has yet to be confirmed.