'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Renewed or Canceled News: Author Already Brainstorming Ideas for New Season

It looks like "Big Little Lies" season 2 is very much on the table, with the producers turning to Liane Moriarty, the author of the book of the same name where the show is based.

"The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens," the novelist told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, who played rivals Madeline and Renata in the series, have expressed their interest to do "Big Little Lies" season 2.

The former also happens to be a producer of the show along with Nicole Kidman, whose performance as Celeste in the series was highly praised by critics and fans alike.

"Big Little Lies," which had seven episodes, was meant to be a one-off thing as director Jean-Marc Vallée explicitly said. This is why it was dubbed a limited series.

"To do a season 2, I'm not for it. Let's move on and do something else," he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He did say that he would not say no to an opportunity to work with the cast again.

"If there's an opportunity to reunite with Reese, Nicole and these characters of course, I'll be a part of it, but Big Little Lies One is a one-time deal," he said.

Although the show only needed seven episodes to tie important loose ends, some fans felt like there is so much more mystery to uncover in the town of Monterey and more secrets of the characters waiting to be out in the open.

Some, on the other hand, believe that "Big Little Lies" should be left alone and that one season was enough. Doing a second season has some worried that it will diminish its quality.

"A lot of people have obediently done as Reese suggested," Moriarty said, talking about the actress getting the help of fans to make "Big Little Lies" season 2 happen.

"And 99 per cent are saying 'Please do it,' but there is a small percentage saying 'No, don't do it, it should end there," the author went on to say.