Biggest Christian University in U.S. Bestows Honorary Doctorate Degree to President Trump

Following President Trump's commencement speech at the Liberty University in Virginia on Saturday, the school's president conferred an honorary doctorate degree to the 70-year-old President.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/LIBERTY UNIVERSITY) President Trump receives an honorary doctorate law degree from Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. (left) and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Ronald Hawkins (right) following his commencement address to the 2017 graduates.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Ronald Hawkins bestowed an honorary law doctorate degree to Trump after his graduation address, Christian News Service reported.

"In recognition of President Trump's commitment to his country and to the citizens who have been forgotten by their own government, and for his unwavering determination to make America great again, and in acknowledgement of his bold leadership of our nation, with the powers vested in me by the board of trustees of Liberty University, the Doctorate of Laws degree is hereby conferred upon Donald J. Trump," Falwell said.

Before Trump went to the podium to address the graduates of the country's biggest Christian school, Falwell gave a glowing introduction about the man who supported the "Christian community."

The son of Liberty University founder Rev. Jerry Falwell said the President's actions for the short time he has been in office already "speak for themselves."

"He reaffirmed the nation's support for the state of Israel. He appointed a conservative, strict constructionist, pro-life justice to the Supreme Court," noted Falwell. "He appointed more men and women of faith to his cabinet than any president in recent memory."

The school president is a known supporter of Trump, and endorsed him during last year's presidential campaign.

Trump acknowledged Fallwel's support and called him his friend, The Washington Post reported.

"It is truly an honor to receive Jerry's endorsement. Now only is he a high-quality person, with a wonderful family, whom I have great respect for – I also consider him a very good friend, and his support means so much to me," Trump said.

The President initially wanted to have Falwell on board his cabinet as his Education Secretary, but the Liberty University president declined the offer, Fox News reported.