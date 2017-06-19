'Bill Nye Saves the World' Canceled or Renewed News: Netflix Confirms Season 2

Netflix has recently confirmed that its original series, "Bill Nye Saves the World," has been renewed for a second season.

(Photo: Facebook/BillNyeSavestheWorld)A promotional photo of Netflix's "Bill Nye Saves the World."

Bill Nye and the streaming service company made the announcement of the show's renewal by posting a video online on Thursday, June 15.

"Saving the world turns out to be a big, complicated task, so we're coming back for Season 2," Nye said in a statement, according to Variety. "We want people to view issues in our society through the lens of science and to be inspired and informed about the role it plays in our everyday lives," he went on to say.

The first season of the series was released on Netflix on April 21, packed with all 13 episodes. In the show, Nye — who gained popularity as a host of the '90s children's science show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" — tackled a multitude of scientific topics such as climate change, artificial intelligence, vaccinations and more.

The debut season of the science show also featured guest appearance from celebrities like Rachel Bloom, Wil Wheaton, Margaret Cho, Tim Gunn and many more. The show also featured correspondents that helped Nye in reporting on interesting scientific issues such as supermodel Karlie Kloss and comedian Nazeem Hussain.

"Bill Nye Saves the World" initially received mixed reviews from critics upon its released, The Verge reported. Some have criticized the show for portraying science in a childish and trivial manner, and accused it of wasting a platform that could have discussed serious matters in the scientific community.

However, there are those who have appreciated the nostalgia the show brought with Nye's return, and also praised the series' lighthearted approach to discussing relevant topics in the scientific field.

Despite the polarizing effect the show had on its viewers, it proved popular enough to warrant a renewal for another season.

Nye is an environmental advocate, television host and licensed mechanical engineer who dedicated much of his time championing scientific literacy.

"Billy Nye Saves the World" season 2 on Netflix has no official release date yet, but it is expected to be announced later this year.