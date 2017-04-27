Bill Nye the Pervert Guy

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

Perversion is a strong word, but there is no other way to describe it. The musical presentation promoted by Bill Nye on his "Bill Nye Saves the World" show was perverse in every way. It was vulgar. It was vile. It was degrading. It was disgusting. That it was promoted in the name of science makes it all the more despicable.

According to Natural News.com, which is billed as, "The world's top news source on natural health," Nye went "FULL LUNATIC" with his "vulgar transgender video." The man known as "the science guy" has taken science to a freakish new low. Full lunatic indeed.

The video in question, "My Sex Junk," by Rachel Bloom, was featured on Nye's "Bill Nye Saves the World" show. (If this is saving the world, I can only imagine what destroying the world looks like.)

Within a few days, it had reached more than half-a-million views on YouTube, with the Thumbs Down responses outnumbering the Thumbs Up responses roughly 37,000 to 570. Have you ever seen a rating that negative? More than 60 to 1 panning the video.

Nye introduces the performance saying, "So, you guys, seriously, the next thing, I feel is very special. This is a cool little segment. You know this woman from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Please give it up for Rachel Bloom."

What follows is . . . well, watch for yourself. Or maybe not. I could only stomach a few seconds of the video before shutting it off, choosing to read a description of it instead. It was that bad.

It ridicules the idea that one must choose between male and female, and it does so in the crudest of terms. And it gets worse from there. Much worse. Too perverse to repeat.

And remember: This video was being promoted by "the science guy, Bill Nye" on his "Bill Nye Saves the World" show.

We're not talking about a family sharing with tears the struggles of their little boy who identifies as a girl.

We're not talking about a trans-identified adult talking about how much happier they are now that they've accepted their "real" identity.

We're talking about a vulgar celebration of perversion, and the chorus repeats, "'Cause my sex junk is so, oh, oh, oh. Much more than either-or, or, or."

As for the "science" element of the video, Bloom proclaims, "It's evolution, ain't nothing new. There's nothing taboo about a sex stew."

Yes, "If they're alive I'll date them" (thank God necrophilia wasn't celebrated; at least the people are alive). "Channing or Jenna Tatum" (speaking of a husband and wife). "I'm down for anything."

We're then informed that, "Sexuality's a spectrum. Everyone is on it. . . . Drag queen, drag king. Just do what feels right. You're a tall pansexual. Flirty word sprite?"

And this is followed by more unintelligible mumbo-jumbo. Oh, the beauty and wisdom of science!

But there's more. As Bloom raps out, "Sex how you want. It's your g—d—m right," the camera cuts over to Nye, who is absolutely getting into the music. I mean, he is down with it, baby!

Then Bloom closes things out, saying, "Get off your soap box. My sex junk's better than bagels with lox. . . ." (Did I mention that the video features several other dancers, cavorting lewdly?)

And what happens next? Bill Nye, the science guy, the host of Bill Nye Saves the World, strides to the middle of the stage and says, "That's exactly the right message, Rachel. Nice job."

Read those words slowly and carefully: "That's exactly the right message, Rachel."

Yes, Nye indeed has gone "full lunatic." As Natural News commented, "If Charles Darwin were still alive today, he would no doubt squash Bill Nye with a giant Galapagos tortoise."

The Daily Caller notes that, Nye's show "purports to look at various problems through a more scientific perspective, according to the International Movie Database."

One can only wonder what a non-scientific perspective would look like.

The Caller cites one YouTube viewer who wrote (quite representatively of many others), "F--- this world, I want to just move to the forest and become a monk. I can't take this degeneracy anymore."

This is how Bill Nye saves the world?

Yet for Nye, this is hard science, now put into the service of the most extreme factions of LGBT activism. Anyone who disputes these allegedly established findings of science is thereby an anti-scientific bigot. What a horrific misuse and abuse of science.

We know, of course, that science itself is amoral, but it can be used for moral or immoral purposes. It can also be employed as a bludgeoning tool, used to bully ideological opponents, as if to say, "How dare you differ with the claims of science!"

That's exactly what Nye has done, thereby enlisting science in the service of perversion.

Back in January, the @ScienceMarchDC account tweeted that "colonization, racism, immigration, native rights, sexism, ableism, queer-, trans-, intersex-phobia, & econ justice are scientific issues."

Although the tweet was quickly removed, such themes were not absent from the march. In the words of one speaker, "We all have a story. Mine is that I'm a public health geek and a policy wonk. I'm also a queer transgender man."

He continued, "Science is objective, but science is not neutral. The poet Dante wrote that the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who remain neutral in moral crisis. We cannot pretend we are above the fray."

No wonder that the Washington Times reported that, "The March for Science has landed under the microscope amid mounting criticism over its left-of-center political agenda, prompting fears that the event could do more harm to the image of scientific research than good."

Nye has now taken things one step farther, going beyond left-of-center into the looney left, the extreme-left that does not even represent many LGBT advocates, thereby disgracing the scientific community.

If he has been taken seriously up to now, he should be no longer. His radical ideology is perverting his judgment.