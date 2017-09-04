'Bill & Ted 3' Movie News: When Will The Film's Third Installment Come Out?

Facebook/Bill Teds Excellent Adventure The Movie Screengrab with Alex Winter and Keannu Reeves in 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventures'

Talks about the production of a third "Bill & Ted" movie has been going for a while, but fans of the adventure movie franchise are still hoping that the production of the said movie will turn out to be true.

In February, lead actor Keanu Reeves revealed in an interview with The Graham Norton Show that the writers of the film managed to come up with a possible plot for a new movie.

"There's a cool story. Basically, they're supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven't done that yet," Reeves said in the interview that was reported by Entertainment Weekly. "So the pressure of having to save the world — their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them. But then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don't write the song it's just not the world, it's the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart."

The actor also revealed that in the upcoming film, his character Ted Logan, and Alex Winter's Bill S. Preston are already in their 50s. But they will still try to save the world using their own sets of skills.

Winter also talked about the possible production of "Bill & Ted 3" movie in his interview with Yahoo Movies in September 2014.

He also said that he and Reeves were working with the film's original writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson to come up with the right idea for the film.

"We'd be having dinner and we'd be like, 'is there a point? Is there a way in?' We'd kick an idea around and go no and we would leave it alone for a bunch of years," he also said. "I guess about four years ago we had an idea together that we thought was pretty great. I think it was because so much time had gone by that it was great."

More updates about the planned "Bill & Ted 3" film are expected to be announced soon.