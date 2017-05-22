Billboard Music Awards 2017 News: No Drake-Rihanna Performance Reunion, Rapper Professes Love for Nicki Minaj Instead

After it was expected that Drake and Rihanna would share the stage once more in the just concluded Billboard Music Awards 2017, the speculations turned out to be nothing more than rumors, with the rapper eventually declaring his love for Nicki Minaj instead in his acceptance speech.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonDrake bagged the highly coveted Top Artist Award from the Billboard Music Awards 2017 held last night and set a new record by bringing home a total of 13 trophies.

Days prior to last night's Billboard Music Awards 2017, it was strongly speculated that Drake and Rihanna would combine forces for a special number at the prestigious perennial event. After all, earlier rumors suggested that the two were still very much in love with each other despite their separation that followed a short rekindled romance in summer last year.

However, as it turned out, there was no joint performance from the two at the just concluded event. In fact, those hoping to see the two superstars in the music industry reunite on and off stage were disappointed when Drake, who was the biggest winner of the night after bagging the Top Artist Award, professed his love for Minaj, who was with him at the event.

"I want to say, Nicki Minaj — I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never, ever, ever see it any other way," the rapper said as he received the plum award, in addition to the 12 other trophies he earned from the award-giving body earlier that evening.

To recall, Drake and Minaj dating rumors began way back in 2010. As the two did not categorically admit their relationship, many believed there was something going on between them as Drake even said in his one of his tweets in the past that people could already start calling Minaj as Mrs. Aubrey Drake Graham as she was officially his.

After Minaj finally admitted earlier this year that her relationship with longtime boyfriend Meek Mill is done and over with, many started speculating that Drake was already making his moves on her as the two were spotted together in several sightings.

Meanwhile, Drake's win at the Billboard Music Awards last night set a new record as he is the first artist to bag 13 trophies in one night from the award-giving body, beating Adele's record of 12 wins from the same event in 2012.