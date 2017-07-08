Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner News: Couple Split Months Before 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Facebook/americanhorrorstory "American Horror Story" season 7 to be about the 2016 U.S. presidential election

Garnering the attention of social media back in December, Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd dated for several months. They were first spotted enjoying each other's company in a part hosted by Fox. As much of a fairytale as it was, their relationship has now come to an end, according to reports.

"They aren't together anymore but they are still friendly," an anonymous source close to the two told People. "She's really focused on her work right now."

The couple stuck together through the extremely rough patch that Lourd had to go through last year. Her mother, Carrie Fisher, and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, both died in the same month when the public was made aware of their relationship. Another source told Us Weekly that Lautner was there to support her before, during, and after the devastation. He was reportedly going to the hospital to support Lourd and her mother and made everyday visits to her house after she lost dearly loved family members.

Although the end of a wonderful relationship may have been caused by several factors, fans were relieved to find that at least, they are on good terms. Lourd is understandably busy considering the fact that she is set to appear in Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story."

There is very little information on Lourd's role in "American Horror Story" season 7, but Murphy has previously teased fans about it by releasing a sketch and a photo. The former portrayed a demonic-looking hybrid of a clown and an elephant, while the latter featured the back of someone whose hair was dyed blue. Furthermore, "American Horror Story" season 7 opens right at the aftermath of the recent presidential election. The first episode will take place right on the night of elections.

"American Horror Story" has yet to have an official release date, but fans are expecting the series to return later this year.