Bindi Irwin Puts Ring Pop on Engagement Finger to Celebrate International Diamond Day

Bindi Irwin celebrated International Diamond Day by sharing a photo of her and her beau, Chandler Powell, wearing ring pops.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared the photo on her Instagram account and it caught the attention of many because of where she was wearing the ring pop. It was on her engagement finger, while Powell wore his on the tip of his index finger.

The post captioned, "When diamonds are out of your budget... buy ring pops instead! Just found out that it is #InternationalDiamondDay! @chandlerpowell."

Although there are no indications that Irwin and Powell are planning to get married soon, followers of the Australian TV personality can't help but adore how the cute couple dedicates such heartfelt posts to each other on social media.

When Irwin celebrated her 19th birthday last July, Powell posted a photo of them hugging on the beach accompanied by a sweet message dedicated to the celebrant.

"Happy Birthday for tomorrow to the kindest, strongest, most beautiful soul I have ever met. We have been together for years now and loving you will always be the greatest blessing," his post said.

Meanwhile, Irwin shared a quote about love a day before Powell posted his message, which also came with a picture of the two smiling happily on the beach.

"When it comes to love, do not ever settle for anything less than magical — S. Khan," Irwin's caption reads.

Irwin and Powell first met in November 2013, PEOPLE confirmed. At the time, Powell was visiting the Australia Zoo, which is owned by Irwin's mother, Terri. Since then, the couple has been dating long-distance, since Irwin lives in Australia while Powell resides in Florida.

However, the couple does make it a point to see each other regularly by taking trips to visit each other in their home country.