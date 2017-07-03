Bioware Denies Rumors of Cancelled 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' DLCs

Facebook/masseffect A promo image of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" as the cover photo on the official Facebook page of the "Mass Effect" game series.

Bioware has come out to deny reports that "Mass Effect: Andromeda" single-player Downloadable Content (DLC) updates have been canceled, allegedly because of poor sales.

Claims that story DLCs for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" has been cancelled stemmed from a developer group called Sinclair Networks. The studio allegedly claimed that they have dropped three pieces of upcoming DLCs for the game, according to PC Gamer .

A Facebook post from the Austria-based studio, since deleted, reported claims that their contract with BioWare to produce DLCs for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" has been cancelled.

"Due to issues in initial production, heavy critique, significant delays in other projects, staff allocation and reductions in Montreal, it was decided to shelve the franchise for the time being and all our resources and outsourcing are being focused to the 2018 release of Anthem," the message said, as quoted from a screenshot by Critical Hit.

Executives and team members from Bioware took to social media to deny reports, or the existence of the Studio, for that matter. Michael Gamble, Producer for the "Mass Effect" series, kept it short on his Twitter post: "Never heard of Sinclair Networks. Ever."

An Electronics Arts representative confirmed as much, in a statement to IGN saying "we have never worked with Sinclair Networks and they had nothing to do with the development of Mass Effect: Andromeda."

Other Bioware members working with "Mass Effect" pitched in, including Fernando Melo, producer for "Mass Effect: Andromeda." He posted on Thursday, June 29, that "While we can't talk about future yet, I can def say we build our own dlc/patches for our games and don't hire fake companies to do so," taking a shot at Sinclair Networks.

Meanwhile, neither EA nor Bioware has brought up word of a single-player DLC coming to "Mass Effect: Andromeda" as of this time.