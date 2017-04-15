BioWare's New IP Rumor: Game To Have 'Destiny' and 'The Division' Elements

BioWare is hard at work on its new IP, but has always kept the details to a minimum. Thankfully, journalist Liam Robertson has some tidbits to share about the mysterious game.

(Photo: Bungie)A promotional image of Bungie's "Destiny."

He revealed in a Patreon podcast that the game is called "Dylan" internally. "There's no other way to say it right now, it's Dylan, as in Bob Dylan. I believe that relates to the main character," Robertson said.

"Dylan is, from what I understand, a sci-fi themed game, it is sort of Destiny-style, takes some elements from The Division, it has like MMO elements," he went on to describe the mystery BioWare IP.

He said that it was even described by one of his sources as a "semi-MMO" and that it has co-op. The game historian also described it as "a huge scale project, perhaps the biggest BioWare has ever done."

Robertson also says that BioWare's new IP is bigger than "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and "considerably" at that. This is saying something as the newly released game is quite huge.

"Dylan" has been in development for four years now. It was first teased back in 2014 during that year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Even then, BioWare did not provide big details that could help fans paint a picture of what the new IP could look like. However, the company might be ready to reveal more this year.

Robertson said that "Dylan" will be showcased at the upcoming E3 2017 with the new IP slated for release on or before March 2018, as revealed in the past by BioWare.

Robertson also revealed in the same podcast that the developer's Austin studio is working on a remake of "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic." However, Jason Schreier of Kotaku said that his information is outdated.

It is unknown if the same can be said for the journalist's revelation about BioWare's new IP. Robertson has proven himself to be a credible source when it comes to these although fans are still advised to take this report with a grain of salt.