'Birth of the Dragon' Release Date News: Full Trailer Revealed; Film to Hit Theaters in August

Facebook/BirthOfTheDragon A promotional image for "Birth of the Dragon."

Even 40 years after his death, the iconic Bruce Lee has not been forgotten. A new film inspired by a major event in his life is set to hit theaters soon, and the action-packed full-length trailer has just been revealed.

Back in 1964, the legendary martial artist fought Kung Fu master Wong Jack Man. It was considered to be one of the most controversial fights of all time as it stemmed from a conflict that involved Lee teaching Chinese martial arts to white men.

The upcoming film "Birth of the Dragon" will not be tackling Lee's life and career, rather, it is inspired from this iconic showdown, which did not happen on-screen and took place even before he became famous in Hollywood.

The fight between the two martial artists is said to have given birth to the legend that is Lee. According to Collider, the highly anticipated movie will give the audience a modern take on the classic films that made Lee rise to fame.

The full trailer for the movie has been released, and it shows how Lee prepared himself for greatness in the 1960s San Francisco. After he took on Wong, Lee reinvented himself and his Kung Fu style. He also began his Hollywood journey a couple of years after, landing roles in "The Green Hornet" and in a number of episodes of "Batman."

Hong Kong-born actor Philip Ng plays Lee in the film, with Chinese actor Xia Yu as Wong Jack Man. Other actors starring in the film include Billy Magnussen, Jingjing Qu, as well as Jin Xing, who is set to play the villain.

Helmed by George Nolfi, whose previous works include "The Bourne Ultimatum" and "The Adjustment Bureau," and penned by Christopher Wilkinson and Stephen J. Rivele, "Birth of the Dragon" hits cinemas on Aug. 25. It originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, and the upcoming film is said to be a new cut.