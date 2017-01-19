Bishop Eddie Long Memorialized by Gospel Singers for Leading 'Millions Into the Kingdom'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

(Photo: Instagram) The late Eddie Long of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia.

After the world learned about Bishop Eddie Long's death on Sunday, a number of gospel musicians in the Black church community came forth to express their condolences, prayers and memories of the lead pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia.

Long died at the age of 63 after complications with cancer, his church announced on Jan. 15.

Gospel singer-turned-Pastor Deitrick Haddon who heads Hill City Church in Los Angeles, California, took to social media to reveal that he had been praying for Long's healing.

"This is heartbreaking! I was praying and believing God for his healing," Haddon wrote. "I don't care what anybody has to say about this man. I can only give an account of my experience of knowing him."

According to Haddon, the megachurch pastor brought millions of souls to Christ before his death.

"This guy was one of the coolest generals of the faith. He was one of the few megachurch pastors you could actually get on the phone," Haddon's post reads. "God used this great man to win millions into the Kingdom and for that I salute you Bishop! R.I.P General Eddie Long!"

For years, up until the very day he died, Long was dogged by a cloud of allegations stemming from lawsuits filed by multiple men in 2010 who claimed he engaged them in sexual acts.

He settled with his accusers — Anthony Flagg, Maurice Robinson, Jamal Parris and Spencer LeGrande — in May 2011, approximately eight months after they charged he had coerced them into having sexual relationships with him while they were teenage members of his congregation.

Yolanda Adams, who publicly defended Long when criticisms rose about his health issues, said she is praying for his loved ones now that he has passed on.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lady Vanessa and all family and friends of #BishopEddieLong," the gospel singer wrote on Instagram. "We respect their right to celebrate His Life in privacy and with respect. Love Y'all."

Erica Campbell, the first lady of California Worship Center and Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, also took to Instagram to express her condolences.

"Rest in peace Bishop, sending love to his wife and family and his New Birth Family as well," she wrote.

For Byron Cage, the gospel music singer who previously led worship at Long's New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, the news of the pastor's death was devastating.

"My heart is heavy, but God is in control. See you in the rapture Bishop Eddie Long," he wrote on Twitter. "It was my honor to serve New Birth for 12 years.

Bishop Long's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 25 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia.