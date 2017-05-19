'Bit Heroes' tips and guide: Four strategies to help players progress through dungeon game

Released on May 11, "Bit Heroes" lets players collect a group heroes as they go through different dungeons. Their main objective is to convince their enemies to join their side. Thousands of weapons, armors, and other items can be discovered while completing missions. Aside from single-player quests, users can also go online and join player-versus-player matches, raids, and exciting weekly events.

Facebook/BitHeroesGamePromotional image for the new mobile game "Bit Heroes."

Four different zones are currently accessible — each of which having more than 50 randomly selected levels that can be explored. Since there are a lot of unique items in the game, players are expected to get an upgrade every time they explore the dungeons.

Here are some tips and tricks to help new players (and those who are stuck at certain levels) progress through the game.

1. Only use potions when needed.

Each character can only use one potion so it is best to hold off using them until it is really needed. Using potions early in the mission will leave characters high and dry when they finally get to the boss battle. Keeping a healer on the team can significantly help characters survive longer instead of depending on potions.

2. Always consider the best move.

Every team member is allowed to have three moves. Players might be tempted to choose the move that costs the most, but it is better to think about it first. Players are advised to go with the one that will benefit their team the most.

3. Tanks should be at the front.

Characters at the front take most of the damage during attacks. Tanks have the highest level of health among all characters, and putting them in front makes the team less likely to be defeated by opponents.

4. Set the auto pilot feature.

If all else fails, players have the option to use the auto pilot feature, which basically plays the game on its own. This is good for those who have other things to do but still wants to keep making progress in the game.

"Bit Heroes" is available for Android and iOS devices. Players can also access the game through Kongregate.