Bixby Voice Assistant Release Date, News: Samsung Announces Public Testing of Voice Control for US Owners

When the Samsung Galaxy S8 series launched, many were disappointed to find that one of its highly anticipated features, Bixby, did not come with voice-control capabilities. However, Samsung is about to change all that.

REUTERS/Kim Hong-JiSamsung is offering U.S. owners of the Galaxy S8 and S8 a chance to test out the upcoming voice-control capabilities of their virtual assistant, Bixby.

In an announcement, Samsung revealed that certain U.S. owners of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be granted an early look at Bixby's voice-control capabilities. Bixby, Samsung's virtual assistant, currently cannot be navigated or engaged with voice commands.

Samsung announced that Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners now have a chance to sign up for an early preview test ahead of the voice-control feature's upcoming release. Interested participants can register here. However, not everyone will automatically be included in the test.

Bixby is definitely one of the new features Samsung focused on during development. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ even have a dedicated button located at the side of the smartphone for the virtual assistant.

The South Korean technology giant touts Bixby as "unlike other voice-assisted services" currently offered due to its ability to complete complex functions across a multitude of apps. Users can send text messages, take photos and make tweaks on their Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones with a simple command. Thanks to its impressive technology, Bixby will be able to pick up from the user's patterns and adapt accordingly.

"We see Bixby as an intelligent interface for your phone — an integral part of our connected ecosystem," Samsung Mobile Software and Services CTO Injong Rhee said. "From phones, to televisions, to refrigerators, we think that Bixby will provide users with a simpler, more intuitive way to control their favorite devices, and live a more connected life."

The company also outlined their plan to constantly roll out updates for Bixby after launch. This includes new features and additional language support.

Samsung has yet to announce an official release date for their virtual assistant, though they assure users that Bixby will "launch in the near future."