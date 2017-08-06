Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Close to Finalizing Child Custody Agreement

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are close to reaching an agreement on the custody battle involving their only child, Dream.

YouTube/E! Entertainment Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in a promotional video for their reality show, "Rob & Chyna"

Citing sources close to the situation, TMZ reported that neither Chyna nor Rob has sought child support from each other. However, if that setup changes, it is more likely that Rob would be the one asking due to a number of reasons.

Chyna reportedly earns more than Rob thanks to public appearances and hosting gigs, making her more financially capable of supporting their child. Rob, on the other hand, earns less on his own outside of the reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." It is also worth noting that he looks after 8-month-old Dream more often than Chyna does.

Reports noted that Chyna, a former stripper, made $15,000 this weekend for appearing at Project LA. The Lashed salon owner was at the event with her new rapper boyfriend Mechie, but they only stayed for an hour before eventually exiting the venue together.

Chyna and Rob were in a complicated relationship for 18 months until their separation in February. Things between them took a turn for the worse when Rob lashed out on his ex-girlfriend via social media and posted intimate photos of her. He accused Chyna of cheating and of drug and alcohol abuse as well.

During her tell-all interview in July, Chyna said she had a conversation with Rob after he leaked her nude photos.

"I talked to Rob about everything," she revealed. "The moral of the story is he doesn't respect me. If you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."

Further details about their child custody battle have yet to be revealed. If one thing is for sure, they are now close to finalizing an agreement about their daughter.