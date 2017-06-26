Blac Chyna Hits the Red Carpet Hours After Car Accident

Even a fender bender can't slow Blac Chyna down.

YouTube/E! EntertainmentBlac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in a promotional video for their reality show, "Rob & Chyna"

The model/entrepreneur attended the Maxim Hot 100 party this weekend, just hours after she was reportedly rear-ended in a traffic collision. Chyna wore a black lace dress, along with a matching hat as she walked the red carpet during the event.

Reports noted that she was joined by some of her friends at the party. Chyna said she was feeling well during the celebration, but she did not stay long. Other celebrities present at the annual gathering included Hailey and Ireland Baldwin, Floyd Mayweather, Karrueche Tran, Lil Mama, Peyton List and Jeremy Piven. Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend Casper Smart was also present, as well as Nick Cannon and DJ Khaled.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that the "Rob & Chyna" star was involved in a car accident. She was driving her white Rolls-Royce in Studio City, California at around 2:30 a.m. when a black car rear-ended her vehicle. Chyna was placed in an ambulance but about 45 minutes after being checked by paramedics, she was eventually released. Meanwhile, the other driver was arrested by cops and was required to do a DUI test.

"She was rear-ended by an out-of-town driver at a stop light," a source told PEOPLE. "Police did a sobriety test on driver who was a white female. She passed. The officer believes she was lost. Chyna and her friends were shaken up."

Chyna, 29, shares a daughter named Dream with Rob Kardashian, 30. The luxury car was reportedly a gift she bought for herself in 2016, one year before giving birth to her child.

She then attended the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, rocking yet another revealing black outfit. Chyna wore a sheer jumpsuit that showed off her slimmed-down figure. She matched her platinum blonde hair with a light makeup and nude lips.