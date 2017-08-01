Blac Chyna Spotted Hanging Out With Lamar Odom and Tyga

Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom recently showed everyone how life after the Kardashians looks like.

YouTube/E! Entertainment Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in a promotional video for their reality show, "Rob & Chyna"

Chyna, Odom and another popular Kardashian ex, Tyga, found themselves in the same room for the I.Go Live app launch in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 26.

While the trio arrived separately, many noticed that this is the first time they were all seen in one event. The men showed up sporting sharp suits, while Chyna donned a sparkling blue gown. During the event, Chyna was spotted hanging out and posing with Odom for pictures.

Sources at the launch claimed that Odom arrived alone while Tyga was accompanied by a group of his guy friends. Meanwhile, Chyna showed up with a girlfriend. Although they all came with friends, they still took the time to acknowledge each other. Prior to her photo-op with Odom, Chyna was seen saying hello and hugging her ex, Tyga.

Rob Kardashian, Chyna's ex-fiancé and father of her daughter Dream, was reportedly surprised upon seeing the reality star's photos with the basketball star. He allegedly became a paranoid wreck after the images fueled dating rumors involving the two.

"He's a very emotional guy — seeing Lamar with his ex is like a knife in the heart," an insider revealed to Hollywood Life. "Rob can be very paranoid at times and this has got his head spinning out of control. He's imagining all the things they're talking about and plotting behind his back."

Odom was famously married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2013. He was also once best friends with Rob, but his marriage to the socialite officially ended right before Rob began dating Chyna. The National Basketball Association star's near fatal overdose in 2015 brought him closer to Khloe. However, they still pushed through with their divorce, which was finalized in 2016.

Tyga, on the other hand, first entered the picture when he started dating Rob's half-sister, Kylie Jenner, in 2015. Prior to meeting Jenner, the rapper had a relationship with Chyna and they are parents to one son, King Cairo.