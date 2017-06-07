'Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic' Spoilers, News: Perfect Blend of Zombies, Humor and Loyalty

"Black Butler" makes a solid comeback as the creators and producers treat their loyal fans with a new feature film titled "Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic." Based on volumes 11 to 114 of the Japanese manga series created by Yana Toboso, the symbiotic pair of the renowned anime series returns for a thrilling adventure against zombies.

Funimation Promotional picture for "Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic."

According to a review by iDigitalTimes, "Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic" has an overall feel of "Titanic." Opening with a scene reminiscent of Kate Winslet's role in the award-winning film, "Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic" compensates for the lack of overt romance with themes typical of a movie with zombies on it. Considering the rollercoaster ride that seems to follow the Queen's watchdog, Ciel Phantomhive (Maaya Sakamoto), and his demon butler, Daisuke Ono (Sebastian Michaelis), the film of "Black Butler" delivers on what could be expected from Toboso's creation.

Familiar faces return in "Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic" as the film tells the story of how Ciel and Sebastian embark on the Campania to investigate the Aurora Society, who has reportedly been connected to illegal shipping of corpses for the sake of equally illegal human experiments. The result of those experiments? Zombies, of course. Ciel and Sebastian are accompanied by the former's fiancée, Princess Elizabeth (Yukari Tamura) as well as her family and butlers, Grell Sutcliff (Jun Fukuyama), Undertaker (Junichi Suwabe) and many other characters whom the fans have come to love since the anime series' debut in 2007.

"Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic" is a perfect combination of gore, humor, adventure and friendship. The combo of Ciel and Sebastian is still flawless and the setting is perfectly justified by their clothes, mannerisms and animation. All in all, it's a film to watch, especially for "Black Butler" fans.

"Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic" will be released in subtitle form on June 12. The dub version will come two days later.